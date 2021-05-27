Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) share price rebounds 32.8% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw 11,894,495 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.7 trading at $0.95 or 6.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.07 Billion. That closing price of OPEN’s stock is at a discount of -149.94% from its 52-week high price of $39.24 and is indicating a premium of 32.8% from its 52-week low price of $10.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.44%, in the last five days OPEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $16.05- price level, adding 2.18% to its value on the day. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.61% in past 5-day. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) showed a performance of -27.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.02 Million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.48 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -318.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 187 institutions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at OPEN for having 73.62 Million shares of worth $1.56 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 46.12 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $977.3 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6534196 shares of worth $132.45 Million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.09 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $123.52 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.