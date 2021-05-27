Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Fell -13.83% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw 5,819,684 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $219.81 trading at -$26.72 or -10.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.01 Billion. That most recent trading price of OKTA’s stock is at a discount of -33.75% from its 52-week high price of $294 and is indicating a premium of 21.27% from its 52-week low price of $173.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Okta, Inc. (OKTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.84%, in the last five days OKTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $248 price level, adding 11.66% to its value on the day. Okta, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.38% in past 5-day. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) showed a performance of -22.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.03 Million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $274.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $235 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $316. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +43.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.91% for stock’s latest value.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Okta, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -509.09% while that of industry is 2.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -257.1% in the current quarter and calculating -325% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $258.15 Million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $282.71 Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.02%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 980 institutions for Okta, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OKTA for having 11.04 Million shares of worth $2.81 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.42 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3377306 shares of worth $858.71 Million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $856.57 Million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.