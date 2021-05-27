Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Down Almost -31.87% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw 1,805,338 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $150.9 trading at $3.35 or 2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.18 Billion. That closing price of NVAX’s stock is at a discount of -119.8% from its 52-week high price of $331.68 and is indicating a premium of 73.16% from its 52-week low price of $40.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.27%, in the last five days NVAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $151.88 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Novavax, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.16% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of -31.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.24 Million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novavax, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +60.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.86% while that of industry is 9.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1153.3% in the current quarter and calculating 9.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 314.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $370.8 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $411.22 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $39.58 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 836.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 508 institutions for Novavax, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 5.89 Million shares of worth $1.07 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $992.31 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1794677 shares of worth $200.12 Million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $168.26 Million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.