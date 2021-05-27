Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) Drops -0.14% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In recent trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) saw 3,649,992 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.02 or 4.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $287.95 Million. That most recent trading price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -336.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 45.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.82%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 77.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.14% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) showed a performance of -4.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.58 Million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.1. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +92.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 92.98% for stock’s latest value.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95 institutions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NAK for having 26.78 Million shares of worth $16.98 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 14.56 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.23 Million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14113234 shares of worth $8.09 Million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.86 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.72 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.