Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Fell -14.81% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 8,640,015 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13 trading at $0.68 or 5.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.12 Billion. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -623% from its 52-week high price of $93.99 and is indicating a premium of 27.92% from its 52-week low price of $9.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.52%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $13.09- price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.78% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of 5.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.74 Million shares which calculate 4.27 days to cover the short interests.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nikola Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -55.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.58% while that of industry is 21.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -81.2% in the current quarter and calculating -75% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22373.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.74 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $20Million and $30Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50% while estimating it to be 5700% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.59%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 306 institutions for Nikola Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 17.04 Million shares of worth $260.01 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.45 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $200.74 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4867806 shares of worth $74.28 Million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $31.22 Million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.