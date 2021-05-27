Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Down Almost -30.34% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 1,589,230 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.69 trading at $1.61 or 7.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13 Billion. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -300.21% from its 52-week high price of $94.81 and is indicating a premium of 19.59% from its 52-week low price of $19.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.29%, in the last five days NNOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $25.33- price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -48.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.28% in past 5-day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) showed a performance of -30.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.29 Million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -141.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97 institutions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 471.48 Thousand shares of worth $19.54 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, which was holding about 452.42 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.75 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 166444 shares of worth $5.58 Million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 62.82 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.6 Million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.