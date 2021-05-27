Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) 81.63% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 22,151,739 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.13 trading at $0.61 or 9.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.83 Billion. That closing price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -150.91% from its 52-week high price of $17.89 and is indicating a premium of 81.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.36%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $7.43-4 price level, adding 4.04% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -21.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.19% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of -13.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.93 Million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 153 institutions for Nano Dimension Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NNDM for having 12.97 Million shares of worth $111.39 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 6.68 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.42 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8415045 shares of worth $61.77 Million or 4.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.38 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.52 Million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.