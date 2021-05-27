MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Climbs 87.8% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $9.49?

In last trading session, MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw 1,737,832 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.49 trading at $0.45 or 4.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $756.11 Million. That closing price of MGI’s stock is at a discount of -23.29% from its 52-week high price of $11.7 and is indicating a premium of 76.29% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.98%, in the last five days MGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $9.56-0 price level, adding 0.73% to its value on the day. MoneyGram International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.9% in past 5-day. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) showed a performance of 30.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.33 Million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $321.08 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $329.72 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $279.8 Million and $307.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.8% while estimating it to be 7.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.5%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 160 institutions for MoneyGram International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MGI for having 3.37 Million shares of worth $22.13 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.97 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.52 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1930467 shares of worth $10.55 Million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.51 Million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.