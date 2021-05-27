MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Drops -8.18% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In recent trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw 1,401,840 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.82 trading at -$1.67 or -7.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.63 Billion. That most recent trading price of MNSO’s stock is at a discount of -61.37% from its 52-week high price of $35.21 and is indicating a premium of 17.6% from its 52-week low price of $17.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 468.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 714.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.11%, in the last five days MNSO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $25.39- price level, adding 14.22% to its value on the day. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -17.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.18% in past 5-day. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) showed a performance of -21.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.72 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $367.14 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $430.7 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.31%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76 institutions for MINISO Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at MNSO for having 6.93 Million shares of worth $166.35 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 5.43 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.45 Million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2581900 shares of worth $62.02 Million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 776.82 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.66 Million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.