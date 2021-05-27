Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 28.05% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

For Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 31 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.9 in the current quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.31%, in the last five days MSFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $252.94 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Microsoft Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.72% in past 5-day. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) showed a performance of -4.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.53 Million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $294.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $256.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $340. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +35.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.39% for stock’s latest value.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microsoft Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +19.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.42% while that of industry is 4.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.1% in the current quarter and calculating 7.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.11 Billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.46 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $38.03 Billion and $35.72 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16% while estimating it to be 18.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.73%

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 20 and July 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.89%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.63%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5312 institutions for Microsoft Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MSFT for having 610.85 Million shares of worth $144.02 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 518.65 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.28 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 213000000 shares of worth $47.39 Billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 151.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.7 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.