LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Currently 513.16% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw 14,083,781 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.9 trading at $0.33 or 21.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.58 Million. That most recent trading price of LAIX’s stock is at a discount of -513.16% from its 52-week high price of $11.65 and is indicating a premium of 28.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 195.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 774.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LAIX Inc. (LAIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.13%, in the last five days LAIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. LAIX Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.89% in past 5-day. LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) showed a performance of -4.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68.25 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LAIX Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -9.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.35% while that of industry is 9.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.1% in the current quarter and calculating -3.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for LAIX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LAIX for having 3.7 Million shares of worth $9.33 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, which was holding about 3.17 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.82 Million.