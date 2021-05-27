Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) 9.68% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $22.89-?

For Koss Corporation (KOSS), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days KOSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $22.89- price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. Koss Corporation’s shares saw a change of 501.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.13% in past 5-day. Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) showed a performance of 2.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 475.69 Million shares which calculate 138.28 days to cover the short interests.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -252.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Koss Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at KOSS for having 150.4 Thousand shares of worth $3.38 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 120.25 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.7 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 120251 shares of worth $2.7 Million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 115.14 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.37 Million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.