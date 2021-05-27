Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) share price rebounds 32.84% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) saw 964,845 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.03 or 3.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.64 Million. That most recent trading price of KIQ’s stock is at a discount of -120.9% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 32.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 701.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days KIQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $0.6899 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.66% in past 5-day. Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) showed a performance of -17.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.86 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Kelso Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at KIQ for having 1.15 Million shares of worth $1.35 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p., which was holding about 961.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 Million.