Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) 4.49% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $1.78?

In last trading session, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw 31,092,489 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.7 trading at $0.18 or 11.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $233.44 Million. That closing price of JAGX’s stock is at a discount of -162.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.47 and is indicating a premium of 89.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.185. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.84%, in the last five days JAGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.78 price level, adding 4.49% to its value on the day. Jaguar Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 108.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.86% in past 5-day. Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) showed a performance of 3.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.69 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jaguar Health, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +702.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.7% in the current quarter and calculating 76.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 154.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.4 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $3.16 Million and $2.77 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 131% while estimating it to be -13.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Jaguar Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JAGX for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $3.66 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.88 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1581583 shares of worth $1.29 Million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.67 Million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.