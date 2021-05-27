Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) 28.49% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw 10,773,157 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.44 trading at -$0.08 or -1.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.71 Billion. That most recent trading price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -17.1% from its 52-week high price of $6.37 and is indicating a premium of 28.49% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.45%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $5.53-1 price level, adding 1.54% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of -10.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.36% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 10.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.53 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20% while that of industry is 21.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.51 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.82 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.5%

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.02%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.78%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 455 institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 162Million shares of worth $803.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 136.76 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $678.35 Million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52213099 shares of worth $272.55 Million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.73 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $172.24 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.