Is Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Expensive At $30.16? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw 978,417 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.16 trading at $5.65 or 23.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.02 Billion. That most recent trading price of THRY’s stock is at a discount of -10.74% from its 52-week high price of $33.4 and is indicating a premium of 80.57% from its 52-week low price of $5.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 185.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 112.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.05%, in the last five days THRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $29.95- price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.61% in past 5-day. Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) showed a performance of -2.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 456.63 Million shares which calculate 4.06 days to cover the short interests.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $254.68 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $244.26 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Thryv Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at THRY for having 17.32 Million shares of worth $405.23 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 51.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, which was holding about 4.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.66 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Rice,Hall&James Micro Cap Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 238128 shares of worth $3.21 Million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.1 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $698.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.