Is Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) Expensive At $13.32? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) saw 1,572,229 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.32 trading at $0.12 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.49 Million. That closing price of RHE’s stock is at a discount of -108.11% from its 52-week high price of $27.72 and is indicating a premium of 91.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days RHE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $17.60- price level, adding 24.32% to its value on the day. Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 272.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.49% in past 5-day. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) showed a performance of 216.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 497.75 Million shares which calculate 106.36 days to cover the short interests.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Regional Health Properties, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RHE for having 80.1 Thousand shares of worth $366.86 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 36.7 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.07 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11594 shares of worth $41.51 Thousand or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.32 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.19 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.