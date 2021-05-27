Is Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expensive At $7.08? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw 1,941,390 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.08 trading at $0.03 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.73 Million. That closing price of ONTX’s stock is at a discount of -308.9% from its 52-week high price of $28.95 and is indicating a premium of 59.75% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.43%, in the last five days ONTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $13.80- price level, adding 48.7% to its value on the day. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -48.97% in past 5-day. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) showed a performance of -38.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 271.85 Million shares which calculate 180.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 327.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +344.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 309.6% for stock’s current value.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +77.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.67% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $56Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -46.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ONTX for having 702.56 Thousand shares of worth $10.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 298.19 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.47 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 389992 shares of worth $2.72 Million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 143.01 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $999.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.