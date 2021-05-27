Is GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB), -378.85% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) saw 4,383,813 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at -$0.01 or -1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.02 Million. That closing price of JOB’s stock is at a discount of -378.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 38.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.66%, in the last five days JOB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $0.5789 price level, adding 10.17% to its value on the day. GEE Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.7% in past 5-day. GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) showed a performance of -18.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 340.06 Million shares which calculate 60.08 days to cover the short interests.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.31 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.11 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 144.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for GEE Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at JOB for having 1.25 Million shares of worth $1.59 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which was holding about 792.26 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 Million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 77600 shares of worth $77.25 Thousand or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56.5 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.