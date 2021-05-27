Is Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), -181.69% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) saw 1,109,674 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at $0.15 or 5.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.1 Million. That closing price of WATT’s stock is at a discount of -181.69% from its 52-week high price of $7.69 and is indicating a premium of 37.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.81%, in the last five days WATT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $2.78-1 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. Energous Corporation’s shares saw a change of 51.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.23% in past 5-day. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) showed a performance of -18.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.63 Million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energous Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.05% while that of industry is 29. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 679.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $720Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $100Million and $62Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 250% while estimating it to be 1061.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97 institutions for Energous Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WATT for having 1.86 Million shares of worth $7.55 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.04 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.23 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1199291 shares of worth $2.16 Million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 514.03 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $925.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.