Is Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expensive At $9.2? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw 821,501 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.2 trading at $1.2 or 15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $217.06 Million. That most recent trading price of AIH’s stock is at a discount of -2.72% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 58.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 370.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -272.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the top institutional holder at AIH for having 933.8 Thousand shares of worth $4.92 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 16.89 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.02 Thousand.