I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Has Recovered 70.33% So Far, But Another 4.1% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 778,579 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.63 trading at $3.76 or 5.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.33 Billion. That most recent trading price of IMAB’s stock is at a discount of -4.1% from its 52-week high price of $75.61 and is indicating a premium of 70.33% from its 52-week low price of $21.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 859.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 467.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.46%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $75.67- price level, adding 4.43% to its value on the day. I-Mab’s shares saw a change of 53.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.18% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of 12.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90 institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 1.59 Million shares of worth $75.02 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., which was holding about 1.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.56 Million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 591528 shares of worth $27.89 Million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 154.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.48 Million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.