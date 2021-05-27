Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Crashes -130.6% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $10.46?

In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 5,055,731 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.46 trading at $0.81 or 8.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.8 Billion. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -460.8% from its 52-week high price of $58.66 and is indicating a premium of 26.48% from its 52-week low price of $7.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.39%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $10.69- price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -36.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.39% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of 6.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.73 Million shares which calculate 4.85 days to cover the short interests.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $840Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.26 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 118 institutions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HYLN for having 9.11 Million shares of worth $97.22 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Handelsbanken Fonder AB, which was holding about 3.77 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.2 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2598038 shares of worth $42.82 Million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $36Million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.