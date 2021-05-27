Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Has Recovered 34.71% So Far, But Another 105% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 1,335,564 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.39 trading at $0.74 or 6.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.38 Billion. That closing price of HIMS’s stock is at a discount of -105% from its 52-week high price of $25.4 and is indicating a premium of 34.71% from its 52-week low price of $8.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.35%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $13.01- price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.33% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of 3.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.44 Million shares which calculate 8.25 days to cover the short interests.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $56.35 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.23 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%