Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Drops -0.54% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw 1,302,405 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.71 trading at $0.18 or 5.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.12 Million. That closing price of GRAY’s stock is at a discount of -921.02% from its 52-week high price of $37.88 and is indicating a premium of 7.55% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 253.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 815.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.1%, in the last five days GRAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $3.82-2 price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. Graybug Vision, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) showed a performance of -24.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70 institutions for Graybug Vision, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at GRAY for having 5.28 Million shares of worth $29.31 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 25.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 4.16 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 19.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.11 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 383642 shares of worth $11.76 Million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 149.83 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $831.56 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.