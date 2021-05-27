Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares surges 2.89% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw 13,770,990 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.39 trading at $0.28 or 4.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.16 Billion. That most recent trading price of GGB’s stock is at a discount of -13.77% from its 52-week high price of $7.27 and is indicating a premium of 62.6% from its 52-week low price of $2.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.58%, in the last five days GGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $6.58-2 price level, adding 2.89% to its value on the day. Gerdau S.A.’s shares saw a change of 36.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.29% in past 5-day. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) showed a performance of 1.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.03 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gerdau S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +52.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 303.7% while that of industry is -2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1450% in the current quarter and calculating 211.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.36 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.26 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.54 Billion and $2.33 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 118.6% while estimating it to be 39.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.33%

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.35%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 200 institutions for Gerdau S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at GGB for having 129.21 Million shares of worth $603.41 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 20.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.56 Million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 68775937 shares of worth $367.26 Million or 6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $223.12 Million in the company or a holder of 3.65% of company’s stock.