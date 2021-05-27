Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) Up Almost 46.34% in 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) saw 705,856 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.36 trading at -$0.31 or -3.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $543.05 Million. That most recent trading price of GTX’s stock is at a discount of -4.31% from its 52-week high price of $8.72 and is indicating a premium of 93.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 377.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $689.64 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $769.39 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021. Company posted $781Million and $830Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11.7% while estimating it to be -7.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -74.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.5%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96 institutions for Garrett Motion Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jet Capital Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GTX for having 675Thousand shares of worth $3.5 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tudor Investment Corporation, which was holding about 36.74 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $190.67 Thousand.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 280000 shares of worth $1.24 Million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 199.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $884.06 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.