GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Adds 43.67% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GameStop Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1645.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.56% while that of industry is 29.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.9% in the current quarter and calculating 54.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.04 Billion in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021. Company posted $1.07 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 312 institutions for GameStop Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GME for having 9.18 Million shares of worth $1.74 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.54 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 Billion.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3645620 shares of worth $692.01 Million or 5.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.66 Million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.