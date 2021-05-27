Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) 3.98% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $3.27-3?

In last trading session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw 1,833,038 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.14 trading at $0.27 or 9.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $229.57 Million. That closing price of FTFT’s stock is at a discount of -259.55% from its 52-week high price of $11.29 and is indicating a premium of 69.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.41%, in the last five days FTFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $3.27-3 price level, adding 3.98% to its value on the day. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.44% in past 5-day. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) showed a performance of -22.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.69 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 355.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +355.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 355.41% for stock’s current value.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -172.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Future FinTech Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at FTFT for having 173.33 Thousand shares of worth $1.07 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 171.01 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 54135 shares of worth $210.59 Thousand or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.06 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $316.57 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.