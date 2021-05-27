FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) 1.98% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $9.60-1?

In last trading session, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw 25,554,752 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.41 trading at $0.99 or 11.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.03 Billion. That closing price of FCEL’s stock is at a discount of -212.86% from its 52-week high price of $29.44 and is indicating a premium of 83.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.76%, in the last five days FCEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $9.60-1 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.84% in past 5-day. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) showed a performance of -11.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.46 Million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FuelCell Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +10.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.95% while that of industry is 13.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.6% in the current quarter and calculating 37.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.86 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.24 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 339 institutions for FuelCell Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FCEL for having 23.84 Million shares of worth $343.47 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 21.89 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $315.42 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8891721 shares of worth $99.32 Million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $111.06 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.