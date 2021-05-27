Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares surges 2.19% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 11,955,652 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.98 trading at $0.47 or 3.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.83 Billion. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -146.23% from its 52-week high price of $31.96 and is indicating a premium of 32.97% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.76%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $13.27- price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.84% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of -9.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.27 Million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 218 institutions for Fisker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at FSR for having 12.95 Million shares of worth $222.94 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.22 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.13 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3473953 shares of worth $50.89 Million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $42.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.