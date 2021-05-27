First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) 52.17% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 2,453,061 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.5 trading at -$0.06 or -0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.41 Billion. That most recent trading price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -37.2% from its 52-week high price of $24.01 and is indicating a premium of 52.17% from its 52-week low price of $8.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.34%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $18.17- price level, adding 4.13% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 29.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.97% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of 11.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.12 Million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +34.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.97% for stock’s latest value.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +81.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.78% while that of industry is 27.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating 200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.03% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 250% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.8%

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.1%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.02 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 274 institutions for First Majestic Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 21.89 Million shares of worth $341.03 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.75 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.53 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10892785 shares of worth $164.37 Million or 4.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.72 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $146.75 Million in the company or a holder of 3.87% of company’s stock.