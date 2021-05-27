Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Currently 3494.43% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

For Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.37%, in the last five days DUO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $5.18-2 price level, adding 26.45% to its value on the day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -49.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.59% in past 5-day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) showed a performance of -14.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.69 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -56.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.24% while that of industry is 9.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 600% in the current quarter and calculating 142.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $114.72 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.52 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at DUO for having 139.55 Thousand shares of worth $877.79 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 94.54 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $594.63 Thousand.

On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 82587 shares of worth $582.24 Thousand or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.57 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $141.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.