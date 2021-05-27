Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares surges 0.15% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw 8,378,800 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $331.98 trading at $4.32 or 1.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $939.16 Billion. That most recent trading price of FB’s stock is at a discount of -0.26% from its 52-week high price of $332.84 and is indicating a premium of 37.61% from its 52-week low price of $207.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Facebook, Inc. (FB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 52 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 40 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.02 in the current quarter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.32%, in the last five days FB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $332.85 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. Facebook, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.32% in past 5-day. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) showed a performance of 9.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.15 Million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $387.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $225 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $460. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +38.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.22% for stock’s latest value.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Facebook, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +22.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.34% while that of industry is 3.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.8% in the current quarter and calculating 8.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

38 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.82 Billion for the same. And 38 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.17 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $17.4 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 59.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.7%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4044 institutions for Facebook, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FB for having 182.86 Million shares of worth $49.95 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 159.66 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.61 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 67754846 shares of worth $18.51 Billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.17 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.16 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.