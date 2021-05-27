EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Jumps 19.83%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw 1,463,522 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.62 trading at $0.93 or 19.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.91 Million. That closing price of EZGO’s stock is at a discount of -245.91% from its 52-week high price of $19.44 and is indicating a premium of 22.06% from its 52-week low price of $4.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 398.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -90.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for EZGO Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Trellus Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at EZGO for having 50Thousand shares of worth $295.5 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 12.59 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.38 Thousand.