Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Currently 28.02% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw 811,091 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.57 trading at $0.3 or 13.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.37 Million. That most recent trading price of EAST’s stock is at a discount of -28.02% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 63.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 236.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 264.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.22%, in the last five days EAST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $2.67-3 price level, adding 3.75% to its value on the day. Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.8% in past 5-day. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) showed a performance of 41.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.03 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eastside Distilling, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +44.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.4% in the current quarter and calculating 63.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.07 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.16 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $3.59 Million and $4.01 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -14.6% while estimating it to be 3.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Eastside Distilling, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at EAST for having 472.23 Thousand shares of worth $604.45 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARS Investment Partners, LLC, which was holding about 360.91 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $461.97 Thousand.

On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 256800 shares of worth $328.7 Thousand or 4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 144.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $184.74 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.