E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Has Recovered 38.4% So Far, But Another 8.72% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw 2,553,758 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.41 trading at $0.41 or 3.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.49 Billion. That most recent trading price of ETWO’s stock is at a discount of -8.72% from its 52-week high price of $14.58 and is indicating a premium of 38.4% from its 52-week low price of $8.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.15%, in the last five days ETWO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $14.58- price level, adding 8.78% to its value on the day. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.14% in past 5-day. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) showed a performance of 27.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.88 Million shares which calculate 6.74 days to cover the short interests.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.99 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95 institutions for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at ETWO for having 44.68 Million shares of worth $445.02 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 23.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., which was holding about 25.17 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $250.7 Million.

On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1436179 shares of worth $13.3 Million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 633.55 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.31 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.