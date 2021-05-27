Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) up 22.91% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) saw 15,449,696 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.11 or 9.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.04 Billion. That most recent trading price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -42.52% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 76.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.48%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp.’s shares saw a change of 95.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.29% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) showed a performance of 22.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.34 Million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 132 institutions for Denison Mines Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 18.25 Million shares of worth $19.89 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 16.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.1 Million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16608460 shares of worth $18.1 Million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.78 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.75 Million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.