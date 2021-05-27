Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Down Almost -23.73% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw 1,555,565 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.79 trading at $0.06 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.78 Billion. That closing price of DNMR’s stock is at a discount of -218.9% from its 52-week high price of $66.3 and is indicating a premium of 77.39% from its 52-week low price of $4.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days DNMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $23.05- price level, adding 9.8% to its value on the day. Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.85% in past 5-day. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) showed a performance of -23.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.81 Million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.8 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 229 institutions for Danimer Scientific, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DNMR for having 5.36 Million shares of worth $202.16 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 2.87 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.43 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2209840 shares of worth $83.42 Million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 979.31 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.97 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.