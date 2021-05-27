Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) share price rebounds 11.72% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw 733,065 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at $0.07 or 2.6% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $102.29 Million. That most recent trading price of CRVS’s stock is at a discount of -152.02% from its 52-week high price of $6.88 and is indicating a premium of 11.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 157.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 479.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.6%, in the last five days CRVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $2.90-5 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.77% in past 5-day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) showed a performance of -3.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 138.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +247.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.52% for stock’s latest value.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59 institutions for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CRVS for having 8.05 Million shares of worth $24.8 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 21.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, which was holding about 3.28 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 455261 shares of worth $1.62 Million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 195.54 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $727.41 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.