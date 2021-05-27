Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Has Recovered 51.08% So Far, But Another 425.81% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw 2,148,303 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.86 trading at $0.08 or 4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $232.56 Million. That closing price of CRBP’s stock is at a discount of -425.81% from its 52-week high price of $9.78 and is indicating a premium of 51.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +52.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.2% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.8% in the current quarter and calculating 76.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -6.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $950Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.03 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $286Million and $1.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 232.2% while estimating it to be -16.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 151 institutions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRBP for having 6.02 Million shares of worth $11.86 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.67 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.18 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8103641 shares of worth $10.13 Million or 6.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.21 Million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.