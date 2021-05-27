Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) up 46.53% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw 1,709,268 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.55 trading at $0.29 or 4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.43 Million. That closing price of CHCI’s stock is at a discount of -140% from its 52-week high price of $15.72 and is indicating a premium of 69.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 546.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.63%, in the last five days CHCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $6.89-4 price level, adding 4.93% to its value on the day. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 106.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.8% in past 5-day. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) showed a performance of 46.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.92 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CHCI for having 269.47 Thousand shares of worth $1.56 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 109.86 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $635.01 Thousand.

On the other hand, Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 28751 shares of worth $94.3 Thousand or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $70.37 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.