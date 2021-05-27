Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Adds 3.2% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 4,267,846 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.04 or 1.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $306.17 Million. That closing price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -28.32% from its 52-week high price of $2.9 and is indicating a premium of 65.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.8%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $2.39-5 price level, adding 5.64% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 121.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.2% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of 18.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.57 Million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTXR for having 5.07 Million shares of worth $9.02 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 27.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.93 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.43 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 586461 shares of worth $1.04 Million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 550.72 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $561.73 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.