ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares surges 1.65% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw 5,668,895 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.05 trading at $2.04 or 8.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.39 Billion. That closing price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -97.53% from its 52-week high price of $49.48 and is indicating a premium of 61.08% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.87%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $25.47- price level, adding 1.65% to its value on the day. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.25% in past 5-day. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of -5.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.07 Million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +95.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.78% for stock’s current value.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.85 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.2 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -734.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%