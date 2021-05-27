Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Drops -6.81% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) saw 1,911,447 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.73 trading at $0.66 or 5.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15 Billion. That closing price of CENX’s stock is at a discount of -53.97% from its 52-week high price of $19.6 and is indicating a premium of 56.32% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.47%, in the last five days CENX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $13.90- price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. Century Aluminum Company’s shares saw a change of 15.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.81% in past 5-day. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) showed a performance of -21.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.3 Million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Century Aluminum Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +23.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 189.74% while that of industry is 17.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.8% in the current quarter and calculating 222.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $541.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $638.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $401.9 Million and $368.7 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.7% while estimating it to be 73.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 212 institutions for Century Aluminum Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CENX for having 8.31 Million shares of worth $146.67 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.65 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3561404 shares of worth $62.89 Million or 3.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $59.43 Million in the company or a holder of 3.74% of company’s stock.