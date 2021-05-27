Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Crashes -69.3% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $16.55?

In recent trading session, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw 7,341,866 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.55 trading at -$0.15 or -0.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.61 Billion. That most recent trading price of COG’s stock is at a discount of -36.98% from its 52-week high price of $22.67 and is indicating a premium of 4.77% from its 52-week low price of $15.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.9%, in the last five days COG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $18.14- price level, adding 8.88% to its value on the day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.9% in past 5-day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) showed a performance of -1.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.5 Million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 168.52% while that of industry is 7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 500% in the current quarter and calculating 288.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $445.7 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $481.43 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $303.35 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.83%

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.22%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 735 institutions for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COG for having 45.42 Million shares of worth $852.98 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 43.08 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $809Million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15347284 shares of worth $288.22 Million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $184.04 Million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.