Buy, Sell Or Hold Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) At $18.76?

In last trading session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw 8,563,272 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.76 trading at $1.72 or 10.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18 Billion. That closing price of VUZI’s stock is at a discount of -72.87% from its 52-week high price of $32.43 and is indicating a premium of 88.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.09%, in the last five days VUZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $19.20- price level, adding 2.29% to its value on the day. Vuzix Corporation’s shares saw a change of 106.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.03% in past 5-day. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) showed a performance of -27.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.07 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vuzix Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +374.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.08% while that of industry is -5.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.1% in the current quarter and calculating 30.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.33 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.91 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.41 Million and $2.78 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.7% while estimating it to be 112.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 135 institutions for Vuzix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at VUZI for having 4.68 Million shares of worth $119.05 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd, which was holding about 2.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.81 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4646808 shares of worth $118.21 Million or 7.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.59 Million in the company or a holder of 3.27% of company’s stock.