Buy, Sell Or Hold Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) At $16.94?

In last trading session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw 11,597,946 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.94 trading at $0.91 or 5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.72 Billion. That closing price of SKLZ’s stock is at a discount of -173.32% from its 52-week high price of $46.3 and is indicating a premium of 40.67% from its 52-week low price of $10.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.68%, in the last five days SKLZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $17.26- price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Skillz Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.74% in past 5-day. Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) showed a performance of -19.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73.18 Million shares which calculate 3.38 days to cover the short interests.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $88.2 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $96.11 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -474.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 215 institutions for Skillz Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SKLZ for having 33.79 Million shares of worth $643.36 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, which was holding about 22.96 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $437.21 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6786918 shares of worth $118.91 Million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.34 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $126.86 Million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.