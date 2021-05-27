Buy, Sell Or Hold ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) At $8.86?

In last trading session, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw 4,086,940 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.86 trading at $1.25 or 16.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $617.97 Million. That closing price of SOL’s stock is at a discount of -303.73% from its 52-week high price of $35.77 and is indicating a premium of 89.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.43%, in the last five days SOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $9.15-3 price level, adding 3.17% to its value on the day. ReneSola Ltd’s shares saw a change of -22.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.73% in past 5-day. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) showed a performance of -16.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ReneSola Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.56% while that of industry is 20.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.8% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.04 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.2 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $21.16 Million and $26.19 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10% while estimating it to be -11.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 125.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for ReneSola Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Shah Capital Management is the top institutional holder at SOL for having 11.61 Million shares of worth $143.2 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 16.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 5.83 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.94 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3844700 shares of worth $47.41 Million or 5.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.13 Million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.