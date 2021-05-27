Buy, Sell Or Hold QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) At $26.92?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.89%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $29.00- price level, adding 7.17% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corporation’s shares saw a change of -68.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.38% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of -30.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.25 Million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 326 institutions for QuantumScape Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QS for having 11.11 Million shares of worth $497.12 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, which was holding about 7.79 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $348.81 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1555231 shares of worth $69.6 Million or 0.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 763.23 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $64.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.